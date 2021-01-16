Dave Wester: Trump's legacy in quotes

Dear Editor: People have been speculating about Donald Trump’s legacy as president, besides his bungling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and his instigation of the insurrection that resulted in at least five deaths and significant damage to the nation’s Capitol.
Some presidents leave a trail of witty quotes. Trump isn’t witty, but he has left a trail of quotes.
“I am your law and order president.” It turned out that the order he was most known for was cheeseburgers and fries. The law was gravity and what it and all those cheeseburgers did to his golfing pants.
“We love you. You’re very special,” regarding white supremacist criminals who ransacked the U.S. Capitol. But Mexican immigrants were not so special. He described them as drug dealers, rapists and murderers.
“There are very good people on both sides,” in reference to a demonstration where the Ku Klux Klan and other white supremacist groups composed one side.
“I don’t have a racist bone in my body,” apparently having not found any bones in his body.
“Climate change is a hoax invented by China.” We are still looking for China’s Hoax University.
“Russian interference in the (2016) election was a hoax.” Russia, his ultimate source of truth, told him so.
“We have it (COVID-19) totally under control,” in January 2020, as it got dramatically worse for more than a year.
“In a couple days cases (of COVID-19) in the U.S. are going to be down close to zero,” in February of 2020. Less than a year later the U.S. had over 22 million cases.
“I can never apologize for the truth,” because both truth and apology are foreign to him.
“And when you’re a star, they let you do it. … Grab 'em by the p****.” But when you’re a disgraced ex president, it'll get you more jail time.
Dave Wester
Baraboo
