Dave Wester: Trump supporters add to woes in troubled world

Dear Editor: The world is in turmoil: national riots in South Africa, Haiti and Cuba.
Disgraced former President Donald Trump is again trying to stir up riots in the U.S., as he did on Jan. 6. He tried to inflame the crowd at the recent Republican CPAC meeting in Texas. He is the most evil and un-American leader we have seen since the Civil War, supported by the most evil political group (Trump Republicans) since the Nazis.
He is also supported by yet another fake Christian group — New Apostolic Reformation, or NAR — that is intolerant of anyone who does not look, act, and worship as they do. Could there be a more flagrant example of using God's name in vain?
Here in Wisconsin we have an equally intolerant Legislature led by the anti-democracy racist, Assembly Speaker Robin Voss.
Dave Wester
Baraboo
