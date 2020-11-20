Dave Wester: Trump has lost touch with reality

Dear Editor: For four years there has been speculation that President Donald Trump’s goal was to turn America’s democracy into a fascist-leaning dictatorship with himself at the top. It is no longer speculation. After refusing to admit defeat when he was soundly beaten in the 2020 election, Trump has left no doubt about his imperialistic goals. He has clearly revealed his disdain for democracy. “Make America Great Again” was the biggest lie he ever told. His appreciation for greatness has always been confined to himself.
In 2016, Trump won with 306 electoral votes and called that a landslide. In 2020, Joe Biden beat him with 306 electoral votes. By his own reasoning, Trump lost by a landslide.
The second biggest lie he ever told was, “I am your law and order president.” Since losing the election, his actions have been lawless and caused unmitigated disorder. For most of his life, Trump has behaved as if laws were for other people.
That he is a serial and congenital liar is, of course, nothing new. That most of the Republican Party has decided to support his lies and fascist tendencies is relatively new, and dangerous.
Between his absurd claims that he won the election, Trump has been making noises about running again in 2024. But a man who has clearly lost touch with reality and has flagrantly engaged in childlike behavior is much more likely to be in a padded cell four years from now. Mental illness is not foreign to his genes.
Dave Wester
Baraboo
