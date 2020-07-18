Dave Wester: Trump has earned 'Russian Traitor' and 'Grim Reaper' nicknames

Dear Editor: The appearance of Trump yard signs reminds us that we have a traitor and a crook as our president.
President Donald Trump has steadfastly refused to defend American soldiers from Russian leaders who put bounties on their heads. Trump yard signs must be hard to take for families who have lost loved ones to the Russian-backed conflicts in Afghanistan and Viet Nam.
Yard signs further remind us that Trump has pardoned some of Americans most disloyal citizens, such as Michael Flynn and Roger Stone. Flynn pleaded guilty to lying under oath regarding his Russian contacts, but was inexplicably pardoned. Stone was also found guilty of lying. It is not surprising that Trump, America’s most prolific liar and Russian traitor, has pardoned other liars and traitors.
Trump yard signs also remind us that he has been among the worst world leaders in confronting the coronavirus. Tens of thousands of Americans have died needlessly because of Trump’s refusal to accept medical science, and the fact that he doesn’t care about the loss of human life.
Trump likes nicknames. Thus far he has earned two. While his yard signs may read T-R-U-M-P, the message they send is Russian Traitor and Grim Reaper.
Dave Wester
Baraboo
