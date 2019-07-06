Dear Editor: During his June meetings with Russian President Putin and North Korea’s Kim, and for the second time since he became president, Donald Trump revealed himself to be a traitor. In the presence of foreign leaders, Trump showed his admiration for their government-run media while criticizing our free press. Whenever Trump is in the presence of Putin, it is obvious that Putin is the boss and Trump is subservient. Trump has also finally admitted that Russia helped him win the 2016 presidential election, though he later tried to deny what he had said.
Trump routinely gets cozy with brutal dictators while thumbing his nose at democratic allies. In addition to Putin and Kim, we’ve seen Trump cozy up to autocrats from Saudi Arabia, Hungary, the Philippines, Egypt, Turkey, Malaysia and Brazil. Our president is clearly an enemy of democracy, and the Republican Party that supports him has become a subversive organization.
Trump tries to blunt criticism of his presidency by claiming it is unpatriotic. He’s got that backwards. When the president is a traitor, a scoundrel and a liar, criticizing him and booting him out of office as soon as possible is a patriotic act.
Dave Wester
Baraboo
