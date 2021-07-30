Dave Wester: Trump could learn from Olympic sportsmanship

Dear Editor: There was a lesson for disgraced former President Donald Trump and his followers at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
American Katie Ledecky was the slight favorite to win the 400-meter freestyle swimming event, but everyone knew it would be a tight race with Australia’s Ariarne Titmus. Ledecky swam a great race. She posted the fourth-fastest time ever recorded, but was nevertheless edged into second place by Titmus.
More noteworthy was what happened when the race was over. The two swimmers met in the middle of the pool and hugged. They praised each other and thanked each other for the competition, which made both of them better.
Contrast that with former President Trump, who has been throwing childish fits ever since he lost the 2020 election. The Jan. 6 insurrection that he fomented was his “acting out,” as if to say, “If I can’t have my way I am going to destroy the country.” While he is 75 years old, emotionally he is still in diapers — and oh what a mess he has made.
Just imagine how much better off America would be today if our spoiled brat former president and his followers had the maturity of Katie Ledecky.
Dave Wester
Baraboo
