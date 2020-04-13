Dave Wester: The good, the bad and the ugly

Dear Editor: National crises bring out the best in good people and the ugly in bad people. That’s proved true of the coronavirus. The heroics of doctors, nurses, pharmacists, retailers and service providers have never been more evident.
Nor have the actions of the bad actors. When most other schools closed their doors due to social distancing requirements, the Rev. Jerry Falwell, Jr., encouraged his Liberty University students to return to school. Hobby Lobby, which is owned by Christian zealots, refused to shut its doors along with other businesses until forced by public pressure. An evangelical preacher in Florida not only told his mega-church members to attend in-church services, but also encouraged them to shake hands. Scores of documented cases from coast to coast reveal that zealots who defied social distancing orders by attending in-person church services turned their communities into coronavirus hotspots by doing so. Going to church as protection from the coronavirus proved to be about as smart as climbing a tree for protection from lightning.
Religious hypocrites have not only hurt themselves. Through church attendance they have also spread disease and death to others, revealing that their clamor about the “right to life” of others was a big show that they now violate. President Donald Trump would call it a hoax if he wasn’t a religious hypocrite, but of course it is his hypocrisy that has so attracted white evangelicals to him. His religious hypocrisy is a perfect match for theirs.
Dave Wester
Baraboo
