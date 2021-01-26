Dave Wester: Ron Johnson out-corrupted Joe McCarthy

Dear Editor: In response to Sen. Ron Johnson’s widely publicized op-ed in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:
Sen. Johnson,
It is interesting that you attempt to defend four years of falsehoods with still more falsehoods.
You try to equate Sen. Boxer's challenge to the 2016 presidential election with your challenge to the 2020 election, failing to recognize the difference between the thoroughly corrupt and traitorous Trump and the honorable senator, now president, Biden. The nation could have saved itself heartache and a historic attack on our Capitol had Trump never become president, not to mention the people who died as a result of his COVID-19 incompetence, or the national wave of racism that he inspired and you enabled.
You campaigned on fighting waste, fraud and abuse, but once in office, you completely ignored Trump's waste, fraud and abuse. You wasted the Senate's time with your absurd hearing on phony cures for COVID-19. You are the most corrupt senator Wisconsin has ever produced, and you had tough competition for that title from former Sen. Joe McCarthy nearly a century ago. But you did something no one thought possible; you out-corrupted even McCarthy. At least he opposed our sworn enemy, Russia, whom you cozied up to in an unpatriotic attempt to cast aspersions on one of America's most honorable, moral and ethical presidential candidates.
Wisconsin's two largest newspapers, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and the Wisconsin State Journal, and other news outlets such as the Cap Times, were absolutely correct in calling for your resignation. You supported a corrupt president and you have been corrupt in your own right. I would ask you to do the honorable thing and resign, but you have repeatedly shown that you are not capable of being honorable. The prefix "honorable" usually used to address U.S. senators is not appropriate in your case.
Dave Wester
Baraboo
