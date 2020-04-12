Dave Wester: Put an adult in the White House

Dear Editor: We need an adult back in the White House. Americans are fed up with having to watch people like infectious disease specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci tip-toe around our nasty-tempered president in order to get things done. A president who lashes out at anyone whom he feels does not sufficiently praise him is not emotionally fit for the office. Scientists should not have to waste time and energy massaging the president’s ego and avoiding his temper tantrums when people are dying and our economy is shut down.

We would not be in this predicament if President Trump were more like President Lincoln, who surrounded himself with a team of rivals because he wanted honest criticism. Trump, by contrast, prefers sycophants and demands adulation, even as he flails away aimlessly at the first crisis of his presidency not caused by his own ineptness. At a time when the nation desperately needs order, science and calm, we have a president who specializes in whack-a-mole, crackpots and chaos.

America has a serious problem. We don’t have time to fool around with a spoiled brat president and selfish "corruptlicans" who never learned how to play well with others.

Dave Wester

Baraboo

