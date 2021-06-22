Dave Wester: Maybe executions would deter overthrow attempts

Dear Editor: In Texas, slaves did not learn of their freedom until two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. The new Juneteenth federal holiday, which commemorates their freedom, also reminds us that racism is not confined to Texas.
The U.S. made a terrible mistake by not executing the president of the Confederacy, Jefferson Davis, following the Civil War. Our failure to do so resulted in a crude version of Davis becoming president in 2016.
When that president, Donald Trump, was voted out of office in 2020, he made his own traitorous attempt to overthrow the U.S. government. Texas Republicans supported him by filing a lawsuit to throw out Wisconsin’s presidential votes. Northeastern Wisconsin congressman Tom Tiffany joined the lawsuit, which was rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court. Tiffany, friendly to racism, was also one of only 14 congresspersons who voted against the new holiday.
Trump’s legal troubles are mounting as evidence of his involvement in the traitorous Jan. 6 insurrection accumulates. Perhaps this time our legal and political systems won’t make the same mistake that they did with Jefferson Davis. Deterrents need to be established to prevent those who would overthrow our democracy from obtaining power. The electric chair could be that deterrent.
Dave Wester
Baraboo
