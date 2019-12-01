Dear Editor: During recent congressional hearings to impeach President Donald Trump, immigrants and civil servants emerged as America’s most loyal citizens. Trump, born to privilege, has disparaged both groups. His actions with regard to Russia call his own loyalty into question.
As witnesses, U.S. Army officer Alexander Vindman and diplomats Fiona Hill and Marie Yovanovitch fiercely defended the United States Constitution against our most determined enemy, Russia. Vindman’s family emigrated from Russia. Fiona Hill came from England, where her working class background limited professional opportunities. Yovanovitch’s family lived under Soviet and Nazi rule. All three risked their lives in service to the United States.
Trump, on the other hand, dodged military service and once equated his risk of sexually transmitted diseases from philandering, with soldiers who faced real bullets. Trump raised money for charities — once for veterans — and spent it on himself. He promoted Russia’s big lie that it was Ukraine, not Russia, who interfered in our 2016 election, flipping off every U.S. investigation to the contrary. Trump withheld military aid from Ukraine while its soldiers died fighting Russian aggression.
Republicans fiercely defend the corrupt and traitorous Trump. Topping the list is Wisconsin’s U.S. Senator Ron Johnson.
Dave Wester
Baraboo
