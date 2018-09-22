Dear Editor: “We will protect our vital natural resources,” Gov. Walker said in his first inaugural speech. Then he gutted controls on huge livestock feedlots, high-capacity wells, water quality, climate change, mining and Foxconn.
His deceit and dirty politics continued, from sneakily trying to change the mission of the University of Wisconsin to ruthlessly attacking public education, then claiming to be the “pro-education governor.” Walker is as dishonest as his idol and the most outrageous liar ever to occupy the White House: President Donald Trump. But where Trump’s style is loud and bombastic, Walker’s is slippery and underhanded.
Before Walker was governor, Wisconsin was known for its clean politics.
Politics has since become filthy throughout the nation. Classic examples are Republicans’ disdain for truth and the brutal sexism they displayed during the Kavanaugh Supreme Court nomination.
Haven’t we had enough lies, corruption, sexism and dirty politics already?
U.S Sen. Tammy Baldwin and gubernatorial candidate Tony Evers have proven themselves to be honest and ethical through many years of public service. American democracy aches for a revival of those qualities, and decency in government. Evers and Baldwin have already shown that they are up to the task.
Dave Wester
Baraboo
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.