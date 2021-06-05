Dave Wester: GOP whitewashes the history books

Dear Editor: Practicing racism is fine, but teaching the history of the racism you have been practicing is not. That's the hypocritical lesson from Wisconsin's Republican legislators.
They have implemented blatant racist policies such as gerrymandering and voter restrictions, then proposed legislation against teaching about what they have done (critical race theory) in schools. Doing it is fine, but letting students know what you have done is “divisive.” No finer con artistry has Wisconsin ever seen. Such contortions can happen only in racist Republican minds.
The Wisconsin Legislature is now one of the most racist in the nation. We are sorely in need of a Voss-ectomy.
Dave Wester
Baraboo
