Dave Wester: Evangelicals are tangled in a web of hypocrisy

Dear Editor: U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry, an evangelical, recently resurfaced the blasphemous propaganda that God wants Donald Trump to be president. Evangelicals claim that God selects America’s presidents. But on Dec. 19, Mark Galli, the editor of the evangelical publication "Christianity Today," contradicted Perry and wrote that Trump’s immorality requires his removal.
Since some presidents do not serve out their terms, evangelicals portray God as indecisive. God apparently had second thoughts when he arranged President McKinley’s death one month after taking office. President Nixon, threatened with impeachment, resigned. Did God become impatient with elections when he put four presidents in office through the assassinations of their predecessors?
Evangelicals change their tune depending on who is the candidate. When former President Obama was in the heat of his campaign, evangelical spokesman and television host Hal Lindsey claimed that Obama was the forerunner to the antichrist. Lindsey suggested that Obama fit the Biblical description of the antichrist as a smooth talking, world traveling, well dressed know-it-all. But that description is even more applicable to President Trump. If President Obama was the forerunner to the antichrist, what does that make Trump, who followed him in office?
Dave Wester
Baraboo
