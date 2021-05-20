Dave Wester: Diversity finally comes to news leadership

Dear Editor: The Washington Post will soon have a woman as its top editor. And yes, that matters. Sally Buzbee was announced last week as the new executive editor of The Washington Post. Her appointment is such a symbol of all that’s changing in journalism — and an encouraging sign about all that still needs to change.
The benefits of diverse leadership can be subtle and hard to pin down. But they are real. They have to do with one’s formed-in-the-crucible understanding of the validity of various points of view, particularly those of “the other.” They have to do with mentoring staffers of all ages, races and genders. And with openness to approaches that, even in an industry that can be hidebound, aren’t “because we’ve always done it that way.”
That’s what makes this moment so encouraging, as the guard changes at some of America’s largest and most influential news outlets.
Kevin Merida, who is Black, has just been named editor of the Los Angeles Times; Dean Baquet, also Black, is the editor of the New York Times. Nicole Carroll is the ranking editor of USA Today."
And how is Lee-Capital Newspapers doing?
Dave Wester
Baraboo
