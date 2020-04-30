Dave Wester: Coronavirus relief checks are stained

Dear Editor: When your coronavirus relief check arrives, thank the Democratic Congress and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. They are the ones who did the heavy lifting to make sure that large corporations did not hog it all. Republicans had to be drug kicking and screaming to sign the bill, and then they signed it grudgingly. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell advised his fellow senators to “Gag, and vote for it anyway.”
The program was not President Trump’s idea, and he did little to develop it.
But the check will have a stain that reads, “President Donald J. Trump,” below a line that reads, “Economic Impact Payment.” Trump’s signature is a stain because it doesn’t really belong there. The president is not authorized to sign checks from the U.S. Treasury. But Trump and his conniving Secretary of the Treasury, Steven Mnuchin, found a way to make it look like Trump is giving you money right before the presidential election. To avoid partisan politics, the president’s name has never before appeared on an IRS disbursement. It’s another indication of our tilt away from democracy and toward fascism.
Trump has a long history of mishandling other peoples’ money, taking credit for what others have done, and blaming others for his mistakes. His companies went bankrupt six times. He is now blaming the World Health Organization for his narcissistic failure in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
Some of us may take McConnell’s advice. We will draw a line through Trump’s signature, gag, and cash the check anyway.
Dave Wester
Baraboo
