Dave Wester: Christians have abandoned their values for Trump

Dear Editor: Christianity was once a bedrock of moral and ethical values, held steadfast for generations. The Ten Commandments were etched in stone.
White evangelicals have changed all that in their lust to support the most immoral and unethical president in American history. They have rationalized President Donald Trump’s violation of every commandment including “Thou shall not kill,” which Trump ignored by cozying up to Russian and Saudi Arabian dictators who murdered political opponents. Evangelicals overlook Trump’s daily lies, racism and adultery, while playing to his massive ego by telling him he was chosen by God to lead America. If you think that isn’t bad enough, wait until you see the load of vomit-inducing hypocrisy they will spew between now and the Nov. 3 presidential election, with a U.S. Supreme Court nomination hanging in the balance.
While other religious denominations haven’t been as vocal, they have enabled Trump and the evangelicals with their silence. All have contributed to changing the bedrock of Christian values into a malleable mass of amorphous mud that can be remolded to suit whatever is the political purpose of the day. They have ceased to be Christians and are now, instead, a convenient cadre of political prostitutes.
Dave Wester
Baraboo
