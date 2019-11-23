Dear Editor: Attorney General William Barr inadvertently provided the best reason yet for impeaching President Donald Trump: It represents the will of the people.
During a speech to the right-wing Federalist Society on Nov. 15, Barr said that the president was “upfront about what he wanted to do and the people decided they wanted him to serve as president.” The trouble with that logic is that the people did not decide they wanted Trump to be president. Trump did not win the popular vote. He became president only because of a quirk called the Electoral College, contrary to the will of the people. Trump’s impeachment would better serve the will of the people, which Barr argues should determine who is president.
Barr’s logic is faulty on another front. Trump did not campaign that he was going to bribe foreign governments to interfere in our elections, nor that he would run a corrupt administration, both of which he has done.
It is astounding that our U.S. attorney general could make such dumbfounded arguments. Then again, Trump appointees are not known for competence — or longevity in office.
Dave Wester
Baraboo
