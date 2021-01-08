Dave Wester: A poem about Ron Johnson

Dear Editor:
Poem: "Senator Ron Johnson"
(can be sung to “My Home’s in Montana,” by Glenn Ohrlin)
My name is Ron Johnson
I come from Wisconsin
But the people don’t like me much there.
To the Senate I was elected
But the work I rejected,
Sucking up to Trump’s ego
Was easier than expected.
We bungled the virus
And that’s why you fired us,
With bleach and disinfectants
We tried washing it away.
We’re loved by the evangelical
But Democrats had a belly-full
Of our election fraud crockery
And our democracy mockery.
For months people died
As about COVID we lied,
And surely we procrastinated
Because senators got vaccinated.
Why should we care
About citizens in despair?
Let them still dream
About getting the vaccine.
We’ve gotten our rejection
For botching the infection,
And now they hate us more,
As sore losers, our projection.
Wisconsin has another senator
But I won’t even mention her
Because she gets things done
As I sit on my bum.
Dave Wester
Baraboo
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.