Dave Wester: A fascist by any other name smells the same

Dear Editor: In the 1930s, Italy’s government cozied up to the Pope. Authoritarian religion was used to support authoritarian government. The government was anti-intellectual and based on faith and loyalty rather than science and reason.
The economic system was corporatist, with severe restrictions on labor. Strikes became criminal behavior. The goal was a good business climate and cheap labor.
Nationalism, sexism and racism were central government policies. Italians who held these ideas claimed that characteristics of Italians must not be altered by crossbreeding with people from what they might have described as, in the words of President Trump, "s**thole countries."
Women’s primary role was promoted as childbearing. Birth control was condemned, as was homosexuality. A solution to unemployment was to remove women from the work force, a workforce which consequently looked a lot like President Trump’s cabinet.
The people who held these views in Italy in the 1930s were known as fascists. In today’s United States they are known as Trump "Corruptlicans" and white evangelicals. While Trump’s "Corruptlicans" and their white evangelical supporters condemn socialism, they have embraced policies that a century ago were known as fascism and led by Hitler’s Italian ally, Benito Mussolini. They still smell the same.
Dave Wester
Baraboo
