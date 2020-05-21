Dave Topp: Our justice system is broken

Dear Editor: Three recent events point out to me where our justice system is broken and is dragging our country into a position where citizens rightly criticize whether our system of government is worth saving. The first event was the DOJ decision to let Michael Flynn off, despite the fact he admitted to lying to the FBI. I guess lying is OK. Trump seems to get away with it!

The second event was the reversal by the Supreme Court of the conviction of Chris Christie’s bridgegate associates. Using the power of government to get back at your political opponents is OK. Luckily the citizens of New Jersey thought otherwise. Both Flynn and Christie are saying they’ve been exonerated. Just like Trump thinks he was exonerated in the Russia investigation. These events point out corruption which is now being normalized.

The most recent event was the murder of a black man in Georgia for being black. Maybe justice will be done in this case, but history doesn’t seem to support that view. Regardless, this man’s family has been forever changed by what I presume is the continuing racism we can’t seem to shake.

It’s been thought that our country would never be brought down by external actors. Probably true, but it could be brought down by the leaders and the corruption they embody in their day to day actions. Our injustice system is alive and well!