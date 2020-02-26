Dave Swanson: Livestock siting legislation reduces local control

Dear Editor: This legislation moves us farther away from any local control of livestock facility siting. Under the current rules, local units of government have a fairly restricted ability to oversee these large, complex farming operations, but they are able to set forth some oversight and review the applications made under their ordinances. This legislation would take away that review and put it in DATCP.
A related issue is the inability of local governments to require fees from the applicants that are sufficient to cover the costs of a complete and thorough review of the application. Local taxpayers are carrying the burden of ensuring these complex megafarms will operate in a manner that does not jeopardize the health and safety of neighboring residents and communities.
Also an issue with this legislation is the ability of local governments to require a bond or financial assurance from the operator in the circumstance where the operation enters bankruptcy or financial shortfalls which allow their manure storage to become a problem. Emptying a manure lagoon or cleaning up after a overtopping is an expense that the local taxpayers should not be charged.
The proposed legislation eliminates a set, four-year review of the rules and standards that exist under DATCP 51 currently. Rather than eliminating this scheduled review, this practice needs to be even more strictly followed. The timeline for review needs to be maintained and followed through the entire process to its conclusion.
The structure of the membership of the rules committee appears to be stacked in favor of the industry. All stakeholders need to be represented equally. The stakeholders listed as contributors is another clear indication that this legislation is meant to move DATCP 51 in a particular direction and not necessarily in the best interest of long term health and well being of Wisconsin.
Dave Swanson
Platteville
