Dear Editor: The hog factory farms are lining up to come to Grant County. A hog mother house with over 5,000 sows is being built in Liberty Township near Fennimore to be operated by Pipestone Systems, one of the largest pork production companies in the U.S. A new DNR permit has been granted in Potosi Township for a facility that will house 5,000 pigs and is projected to turn over three times a year. So which community in Grant County will get to house the hog slaughterhouse?
Why is Grant County so ripe for factory farms? Iowa and southern Minnesota are already at capacity with the current concentration of hog factory farms.
Inadequate safeguards are in place to protect our future. These operations pose a threat to the environment and community. Water and air quality, public health and land values are all concerns that affect the neighbors of factory farms.
I always find it interesting that the owners of factory farms rarely live next to the animals being confined. So get ready — because the hog factory farms are coming to Grant County.
Dave Swanson
Platteville
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.