Dave St. Amant: Republicans should not be in positions of trust

Dear Editor: I have been hearing and reading comments from a lot of people who are trying to get their heads around the number of deaths the nation has seen from the Republican virus. By the time you are reading this it’s likely we’ve hit 200,000 dead and another 100,000 are expected to die before the holidays.
All have struggled to find the analogy that best fits, with most settling on many multiples of 9/11. But there is a more appropriate comparison to make.
On Aug. 6, 1945, an atomic bomb nicknamed Little Boy was dropped on Hiroshima, Japan. 200,000 people died. Three days later Fat Man was dropped on Nagasaki, Japan killing an additional 70,000.
Almost exactly 71 years later a different Fat Man was dropped on the American people by the Russians. His goal is to exceed the level of carnage visited upon Japan. Across the nation, Republican lawyers and judges are conspiring to ensure even more astounding levels of death in 2021.
On Nov. 3 I hope everyone remembers who failed to protect us. The party that used to claim the sole purpose of the federal government is to provide for the common defense failed to provide for the common defense!
In Wisconsin, our own Republican overlords cannot be bothered to do their jobs, gaveling special sessions in and out so fast there’s only enough time to grab their paychecks and run.
Republicans and their party should never again be put in positions of trust. Please make it so.
Dave St. Amant
Evansville
