Dear Editor: I was amused by the recent letter from Steve Clark pointing out the disparity of "outside" money spent for Judge Lisa Neubauer as opposed to Judge Brian Hagedorn.
I'd like to remind Mr. Clark that Judge Hagedorn's haul would have been much larger, but several of the traditional right-wing funders took a hard look at him and collectively threw up just a little bit in their mouths. I can't even imagine how morally corrupt one has to be for the Wisconsin Realtors Association to avert its gaze. But thanks to lazy progressive voters, we all have the next 10 years to find out.
As the campaign against equal justice for all is waged, primarily against our LGBTQ friends, I'd like those lazy progressives to remember their inaction.
Dave St. Amant
Evansville
