Dear Editor: I’m concerned the Capital Times is being used to spread propaganda. For the second time in the past few months a letter to the editor was published which included an easily provable lie. Both lies center on false quotes by prominent people.
The first came on January 7 in a letter from Robert Shear which quoted what is literally the most famous fake Abraham Lincoln quote of all time. The supposed existence of a letter from Lincoln to a Col. Elkins and the quote from that letter berating greedy corporations was first revealed in a book published in the early 1900s. That letter has never been found and it is now widely agreed it’s a concoction of the author’s imagination. But that hasn’t stopped left-leaning activists from using it.
The second, contained in Dan Murphy’s letter on vaccines, is far more serious. Suggesting the doctor who developed the oral polio vaccine said anything about the ineffectiveness of vaccines is a contemptible lie, spread by those who hate science and modern civilization.
The supposed quote is attributed to Ian Sinclair in his book Vaccinations: The Hidden Facts. But, according to the Library of Congress this book doesn’t exist. It is, however, being sold on far right web sites which appear to be against both vaccines and pedophile rings run by prominent Democratic politicians.
Using fake quotes to support a political belief is wrong. We should all be able to argue our positions without appropriating the reputations of dead people.
Dave St. Amant
Evansville
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.