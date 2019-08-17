Dear Editor: Years ago I watched an interview with the chief training officer for the New York Police Department on the occasion of his retirement. The one thing I remember clearly is his assessment that "about half of every academy class is made up of people who just want to carry a gun and beat up or shoot other people without consequence."
Over the years I've come to realize it's more like 90%.
It's difficult to stay alive in this country, even as a white man, without a very healthy distrust of the police. None of them have earned the respect they demand simply because they wear the uniform. That is a fact of life.
But the true evil comes in the form of police unions. They ensure that once a bad officer is identified there is nothing we can do about it. We either have to suffer the knowledge we have a government sanctioned abuser/murderer on the street or pay out huge severance packages. In either case we are also on the hook financially for their murders and or abuse.
Police union leaders have universally shown their lack of humanity when the public is presented with clear evidence of misconduct by attacking our elected leaders and telling the rest of us we can't trust our own eyes.
The only way we will ever get a handle on this problem is to systematically dismantle all police unions across the nation. Only then can we make them financially responsible for their actions. Only then will we be able to fire or imprison officers who only want to carry a gun and shoot people without consequence.
As a liberal, this is a tough position to take. But I see no other alternative.
Dave St. Amant
Evansville
