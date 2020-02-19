Dave Smith: Student suspensions should be examined on individual basis

Dear Editor: Regarding coverage of the racial gap in suspensions.

How many suspended students had ant farms? Are male students disproportionately suspended? Tall students? Should we suspend more short students? If you have argument with students being suspended (or not) you had better address the reasons on an individual basis, not pretend that misbehavior is, or could be, "proportionate."

Dave Smith

Madison

