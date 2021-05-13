 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dave Searles: Republicans aim to cultivate stupid electorate

Dave Searles: Republicans aim to cultivate stupid electorate

Dear Editor: The U.S. Department of Education and the National Endowment for the Arts are calling for the return of the teaching of civics in school. Civics used to be a required course in schools. Republicans, when in power beginning back in the 1980s, started to do away with civics because they consider the teaching of civics as teaching students how to be a Democrat.

Once people understand how government and politics work, as well as how to evaluate a political candidate for office, they tend to vote Democratic. Republicans do not like educated voters. They want voters that are ignorant and stupid so that they will believe their bull crap.

Dave Searles

Broadhead

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics