Dave Searles: Republicans aim to cultivate stupid electorate

Dear Editor: The U.S. Department of Education and the National Endowment for the Arts are calling for the return of the teaching of civics in school. Civics used to be a required course in schools. Republicans, when in power beginning back in the 1980s, started to do away with civics because they consider the teaching of civics as teaching students how to be a Democrat.
Once people understand how government and politics work, as well as how to evaluate a political candidate for office, they tend to vote Democratic. Republicans do not like educated voters. They want voters that are ignorant and stupid so that they will believe their bull crap.
Dave Searles
Broadhead
