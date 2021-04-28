 Skip to main content
Dave Searles: Proof of vaccination should be a requirement

Dave Searles: Proof of vaccination should be a requirement

Dear Editor: Too many idiots are refusing to get the coronavirus vaccination or return for the second dose. President Biden needs to issue an executive order that if anyone wants to board an airplane or train, attend a major sports event or enter a courthouse or government building they must prove that they have been vaccinated. I have a card that proves that I have been vaccinated, including both doses.

Dave Searles

Brodhead

