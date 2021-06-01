Dave Searles: No more postal rate increases

Dear Editor: The U.S. Postal Service is one of the most mismanaged, inefficient and wasteful organizations ever created. Every time postage rates are increased, more and more businesses find alternative means of communicating. Increased rates are a never-ending spiral with the little people caught in it. It is time for Congress to put an end to these postage rate increases.
One way to resolve the U.S. Postal Service’s financial problems is not to require it to contribute so much to the retirement fund. No other entity is required to contribute so much.
Dave Searles
Brodhead
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.