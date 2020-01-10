Dave Searles: Military strike was a move to divert attention from impeachment

Dear Editor: The consensus among Democrats, independents and the media seems to be that real the reason that Trump ordered the airstrike to take out the Iranian general was to divert attention from his impeding impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate.
There have been many considerations over the years to take out this general by America, by Israel and by our other allies, but the smart determination has always been that taking him out would only escalate the situation in the Middle East and not solve the problem. Therefore, Trump and his cronies had no legitimate military and security reason, despite what he, they and their Republican supporters are saying, The conclusion is that Trump has done something again with the aim of what he thinks will make himself look good politically and not for the best interest of America and the world.
What Trump has done was unconstitutional and violated international law. One nation cannot just make a military attack on another nation halfway around the world without the consensus of multiple other nations agreeing that taking action is absolutely necessary. Otherwise, it makes the nation as bad as the nation it attacks. It makes them also a rogue nation. We are not a rogue nation, but we have a rogue president who only thinks of himself and not the best interest of America and our allies.
Dave Searles
Brodhead
