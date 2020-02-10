Dave Searles: 'Mayor Pete' phenomenon is led by conservatives

Dear Editor: The Mayor Pete phenomenon is all political hype thanks to the conservative media and conservative controlled mainstream media, i.e., newspapers and TV networks, because he is gay, the least experienced, least qualified and the youngest presidential candidate. It throws a monkey wrench into the whole Democratic presidential primary election process.
Mayor Pete is the mayor of a relatively small city in Indiana, a Republican leaning state, with no state, national or international government or political experience. If he were to become the actual Democratic presidential nominee, it would be a disaster for the Democratic Party and America. Mayor Pete is Trump’s dream Democratic opponent. Trump would trounce him in an overwhelming landslide. This would result in a disaster all the way down the Democratic ballot. There would be no chance of the Democrats taking back the U.S. Senate and we would lose the U.S. House of Representatives, Republican governors would be re-elected, Republican candidates for governor would be elected, Republicans would retain state legislatures that Democrats otherwise could have won, and Democrats would lose state legislatures now controlled by Democrats, ensuring Republican gerrymandering even more so.
This is outside interference in the Democratic presidential primary election process. It ultimately benefits Trump and the Republicans. Privately, they are getting a good laugh over this at the expense of Democrats. Don’t let them get away with it. Vote for one of the strongest candidates, such as Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren or Sen. Amy Klobuchar.
Dave Searles
Brodhead
