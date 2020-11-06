Dave Searles: Make daylight saving time year-round

Dear Editor: Standard time is just plain ridiculous and stupid. Virtually everyone is up and about in the late afternoon while about 50% are still in bed in the early morning.
Daylight saving time is much more energy efficient and environmentally sound.
Unfortunately, this has become another divisive political issue with most Republicans generally in favor of year-round standard time while most Democrats generally in favor of year-round daylight saving time.
Trump said a couple of years ago that he would sign a bill to create daylight saving time year-round but no bill has made it through the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate.
Dave Searles
Brodhead
