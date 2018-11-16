Dear Editor: Shortly after 9/11, the CIA considered using a drug it thought might work as a truth serum on terror suspects to force them to give up information about potential attacks. Maybe the CIA should consider using this truth serum on Donald Trump to get him to tell the truth.
Dave Searles
Brodhead
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.