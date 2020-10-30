Dave Searles: Bring respectability back to the presidency

Dear Editor: The new Congress in January needs to pass legislation that codifies what was common sense and traditional concerning the Office of the President that Trump has deliberately ignored or violated. This includes putting assets into a blind trust, submitting business and personal tax returns for public scrutiny, prohibiting the Attorney General of the United States from acting as the personal attorney of the president, prohibiting the ignoring of specific laws that the president does not like, prohibiting a president from pardoning themselves for crimes they have committed and for associates that committed crimes on behalf of a president, prohibiting backdoor investigations of political foes for political purposes, and requiring an accuracy, honesty and truth in announcements and news coming out of the White House without contradicting experts, facts and science or polarizing issues.
Dave Searles
Brodhead
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!