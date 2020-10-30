 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dave Searles: Bring respectability back to the presidency

Dave Searles: Bring respectability back to the presidency

Dear Editor: The new Congress in January needs to pass legislation that codifies what was common sense and traditional concerning the Office of the President that Trump has deliberately ignored or violated. This includes putting assets into a blind trust, submitting business and personal tax returns for public scrutiny, prohibiting the Attorney General of the United States from acting as the personal attorney of the president, prohibiting the ignoring of specific laws that the president does not like, prohibiting a president from pardoning themselves for crimes they have committed and for associates that committed crimes on behalf of a president, prohibiting backdoor investigations of political foes for political purposes, and requiring an accuracy, honesty and truth in announcements and news coming out of the White House without contradicting experts, facts and science or polarizing issues.

Dave Searles

Brodhead

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

Carl Lindner: Cookies to die for

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Opinion

Brian Berninger: Cancel trick-or-treat for safety's sake

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics