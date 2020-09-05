 Skip to main content
Dave Searles: Add instant fact checking to presidential debates

Dear Editor: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and some other Democratic leaders are calling on Biden to withdraw from the presidential debates because all Trump does is lie and slander.

I’ve got a better idea: instant fact checking. Every time Trump says a lie or starts slandering, a buzzer or siren goes off and a red light flashes.

Dave Searles

Brodhead

