Dave Searles: Add instant fact checking to presidential debates

Dear Editor: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and some other Democratic leaders are calling on Biden to withdraw from the presidential debates because all Trump does is lie and slander.
I’ve got a better idea: instant fact checking. Every time Trump says a lie or starts slandering, a buzzer or siren goes off and a red light flashes.
Dave Searles
Brodhead
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!