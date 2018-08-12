Dear Editor: I’m writing in support of Mike McCabe. We’ve been friends for over 30 years. Mike is exactly what he appears to be — a down-to-earth concerned citizen who understands that government works best when it works for the people. I don’t mind sounding hyperbolic when I honestly tell you that Mike’s a whole lot like James Stewart in "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington." He truly does have that kind of character.
When I first got to know Mike he was a mostly self-taught enthusiast of Wisconsin governmental and labor history. He knew the story of our state like no one I’d ever met. He worked in the Capitol and saw firsthand how things were done in good, and bad, ways.
Mike’s been a farmer, state worker, Peace Corps volunteer, spokesperson for Madison Public Schools, and executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign. Mike considers many points of view before taking a stand and has the know-how to get things done.
Mike and his wife Marilyn have always been money-wise people. I’ve never asked, but I bet their house was paid off long before their note was due. They only buy what they need, they compare before they buy, and replace when necessary. Mike will bring that same style of thoughtful decision-making and fiscal responsibility to our state.
I chose to write about Mike, the person. I’m also a believer in where Mike wants to take our state because we all have so much in common whether you consider yourself city or country, red or blue. Please go to his website, find out for yourself, and consider voting for Mike McCabe Aug. 14.
Dave Jenks
Madison
