Dave Hochtritt: End senseless wolf hunt

Dear Editor: There should be absolutely no wolf hunt. The senseless, self-serving massacre that took place last winter has already established Wisconsin as "Hell on Earth for Wolves." The entire country views us as the epitome of a state where killing wildlife is the finest of sporting ventures. Many of the same hunters who participated in that dark day will be among the many out to kill a wolf.

Can you trust the "shoot, shovel and shut-up" crowd to abide by decency? Do what's right: Leave these iconic animals alone.

Dave Hochtritt

Pickett

