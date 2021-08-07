Dave Hochtritt: End senseless wolf hunt

Dear Editor: There should be absolutely no wolf hunt. The senseless, self-serving massacre that took place last winter has already established Wisconsin as "Hell on Earth for Wolves." The entire country views us as the epitome of a state where killing wildlife is the finest of sporting ventures. Many of the same hunters who participated in that dark day will be among the many out to kill a wolf.
Can you trust the "shoot, shovel and shut-up" crowd to abide by decency? Do what's right: Leave these iconic animals alone.
Dave Hochtritt
Pickett
