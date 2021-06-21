Dave Hochtritt: DNR's wolf hunt oversight a total failure

Dear Editor: The citizens of Wisconsin have long been led to believe that the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources' primary function was to protect and promote wildlife. As it pertains to the wolf, it can only be classified a complete and total failure.
Either because it cannot or will not take responsibility for the actions of the 5% who find killing a wolf sport, these trophy hunters and trappers deny that wildlife belongs to all citizens and not the few. The WDNR should be in the forefront of this philosophy. In other words do the job you created for.
Dave Hochtritt
Pickett
