Dave Gorak: What would John Adams think of today's Congress?

Dear Editor: In his July 5 column John Nichols cites a July 4, 1821, letter written by President John Quincy Adams to support what he says is Rep. Mark Pocan's "old-fashioned" patriotism.
Were Adams alive today, would he support Pocan's silence while anarchists rioted and burned our cities and towns and destroyed monuments to our past? The betrayal of American workers and opposition to enforcement of immigration laws (had they existed then) created to protect them?
In 1819 Adams also wrote a letter, this time to a citizen of Germany who wrote asking that if he came to our new republic, would the U.S. government give him a job? Adams responded that the U.S. "has never held out any incitements to induce the subjects of any other sovereign to abandon their own country, to become inhabitants of this."
Well, Mr. Pocan's tenure in Congress, like those of many of his colleagues on "both sides of the aisle," has been nothing but a series of incitements to foreign workers, the most notable being his cosponsorship of the House version of the Senate 2013 amnesty bill that, among other things, would have given amnesty to 11 million illegal aliens and doubled the number of guest workers. Had this legislative lunacy become law, the eighth such amnesty since 1986, you can bet it would certainly have encouraged others to to thumb their noses at our sovereignty and wait for their amnesty.
Adams' complete letter to the German citizen can be found here: https://thefederalist.com/2014/08/18/what-john-quincy-adams-said-about-immigration-will-blow-your-mind/
Dave Gorak
La Valle
