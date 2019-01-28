Dear Editor: Good luck to Rep. Mark Pocan in his efforts to “raise up out of poverty” those Americans the Economic Policy Institute says are working for wages that put them at the bottom of the economic ladder (John Nichols column, Jan. 23).
Pocan, who is co-sponsoring the Raise the Wage Act of 2019 that would raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour from the current $7.25 over a six-year period, will have to do better than that as long as he and his fellow “progressives” in Congress continue to support high levels of annual immigration, most of which is made up of people with few skills and little education who compete with our native-born poor for depressed wages.
Pocan was a cosponsor of the failed House version of the 2013 Senate-passed amnesty that would have doubled annual immigration to 2 million people and given amnesty to 11 million illegals, the end result being the addition of 30-plus million foreign workers in just the first 10 years.
If Pocan is serious about “doing something” about poverty, why isn’t he making an effort to tighten our workforce by demanding the removal of the 8 million illegals Pew Research says are in our labor force, the majority of them working manufacturing, construction and service industries. Surely some of the 45 million working-age Americans who remain out of our workforce would be more than happy to step into those jobs made more attractive by higher wages.
Dave Gorak, executive director
Midwest Coalition to Reduce Immigration
La Valle
