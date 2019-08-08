Dear Editor: John Nichols says Voces de la Frontera is an “immigrant rights group that has played a critical role in making real the promise of 'worldwide welcome' made by the Jewish-American poet Emma Lazarus in her poem of the Statue of Liberty" (“The New Colossus”), in his Aug. 4 column, "Jewish activists tell Trump: 'Never again' is now!"
He’s wrong on both accounts.
The Statue of Liberty, officially named “Liberty Enlightening the World,” never advocated as does Voces for illegal immigrants and ending enforcement of our immigration laws. Nor does the statue, which was dedicated in 1886, have anything to do with immigration.
Lazarus, who wrote the poem in 1883 to help raise funds for the statue’s pedestal, died in 1887. In 1903 a group of her friends had her poem engraved on a plaque and placed inside the statue’s base; the federal government played no role in this dedication.
Again, “Liberty Enlightening the World” is the name of the statue, not “Liberty Inviting the World.” For a better understanding of the statue's true meaning, I recommend reading Robert Suro's July 5 , 2009, column published in The Washington Post, "She Was Never About Those Huddled Masses."
Americans are woefully ignorant of their own history, thanks to our increasingly derelict education system and a mainstream media whose current crop of journalists are products of that system’s many shortcomings.
Dave Gorak
Executive director, Midwest Coalition to Reduce Immigration
La Valle
