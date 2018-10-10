Dear Editor: Mark Pocan, who is my open-borders congressman, is demanding answers about ICE raids in Wisconsin that were called “racist and xenophobic,” according to an Oct. 1 column by John Nichols.
Well, we demand to know when enforcing immigration laws created by Congress to protect Americans and their jobs became associated with racism and xenophobia.
More to the point, we say to Pocan what we’ve been saying for years to countless journalists who cover our federally created immigration crisis: Are you able to provide specific examples to support using these descriptors that demonize those who respect the rule of law and our national sovereignty?
Dave Gorak
La Valle
Executive director, Midwest Coalition to Reduce Immigration
