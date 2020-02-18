Dave Gorak: Sierra Club's immigration policy betrays environmental goals

Dear Editor: Spencer Black’s Feb. 11 opinion piece criticizing President Trump’s environmental record is justified, but to say that Mr. Trump has done more than any other president to damage the environment is quite a stretch.
In fact, the Sierra Club, of which Mr. Black is a member, for decades has supported the federal government’s greed-driven immigration policy that is destroying this nation’s natural beauty by dropping its opposition to mass immigration that today accounts for nearly 90% of our population growth. Our present rate of annual legal immigration averages 1 million people, and the Census Bureau projects that our population will add 75 million people by 2060 and cross the 400 million mark.
The Sierra Club’s board in 1989 said, "Immigration to the United States should be no greater than that which will permit achievement of population stabilization in the United States."
By 1996, however, the club began to cave to the demands of “immigration activists” and adopted a neutral position. Then, in 2004, the Los Angeles Times reported that businessman David Gelbaum, who had donated $200 million to the club warned that future donations were contingent upon how Sierra handled the immigration issue. Gelbaum, according to the newspaper, said the club would “never get another dollar from me if they came out anti-immigration.”
A brief history of the Sierra Club’s betrayal of the environment it pretends to care about can be seen here: https://cis.org/Sussis/Brief-Chronology-Sierra-Clubs-Retreat-ImmigrationPopulation-Connection-Update
In summary, Mr. Black lives in a glass house and shouldn’t be throwing stones.
Dave Gorak
Executive director, Midwest Coalition to Reduce Immigration
