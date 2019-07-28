Dear Editor: John Nichols says Reps, Mark Pocan and Gwen Moore should be lauded for their efforts to hold President Trump "to account" in his July 23 column.
Why isn't Mr. Nichols also holding both of these Democrats accountable for their betrayal of American workers by consistently supporting immigration legislation that hurts the most vulnerable citizens and legal residents in our work force? Throughout their careers, their voting record on immigration legislation has earned them an "F" grade from NumbersUSA, the Arlington, Virginia-based grassroots organization.
You can view their dismal voting records, as well as those of the entire Wisconsin delegation, by visiting this site: https://www.numbersusa.com/content/my/tools/grades/list/0/CONGRESS/wi/A/Grade/Active
Dave Gorak
Executive director, Midwest Coalition to Reduce Immigration
La Valle
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.