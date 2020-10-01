Dave Gorak: Pocan hasn't helped American workers

Dear Editor: Mark Pocan, whose Sept. 23 opinion piece blasts what he says is the Trump administration's "disastrous record" for Wisconsinites, is a perfect example of the pot calling the kettle black.
Of particular interest is this statement by Rep. Pocan: "Trump ran for president as the guy who would make big deals to help workers." Has Pocan helped American workers? Well, no. In fact, he has worked tirelessly against them as evidenced by his sorry voting record on immigration since entering Congress in 2013. He has never — absolutely never — introduced a bill or supported legislation that would protect American workers from the flood of cheap foreign workers who depress wages and fatten the bottom lines of their employers.
While lamenting that "tens of millions" of Americans remain unemployed, Pocan continues to champion an immigration policy that on average since 1990 brings in more than 1 million legal immigrants who compete for jobs with our most vulnerable citizens. Remember, too, that he cosponsored the House version of the 2013 Senate bill that would have doubled legal immigration and given amnesty to 11 million illegal aliens, 8 million of whom remain in their jobs in the construction, manufacturing and service industries.
Pocan's support of Joe Biden is a natural fit because the latter also sold out American workers during his nearly 50 years in Congress. It's what the "new" Democratic Party does best. Nevertheless, Mr. Pocan appears to be suggesting in his column that putting Mr. Biden in the White House will produce "big deals" for American workers. If this is the case, then he should use the time-honored sales pitch used by all political candidates heard in a Biden TV spot: "You have my word on it."
Dave Gorak
Executive director, Midwest Coalition to Reduce Immigration
La Valle
