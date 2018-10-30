Dear Editor: John Nichols says Gov. Scott Walker’s TV campaign ad attacking Tony Evers’ stance on immigration is “offensive” and disrespectful of Nichols’ immigrant ancestry because it uses “slurs” to describe “immigrants” who are here illegally, i.e., people who show no respect for American sovereignty and those laws created to protect our citizens and their jobs.
Speaking of both, would Nichols have been equally upset had the TV ad instead noted in a calm and reasonable voice that we have the unalienable right to defend our borders and uphold those laws?
In the end, this basic fact is at the very core of this republic’s creation and is what the federally created immigration crisis is all about. The media won’t admit it, but their agenda is aimed at the surrender of our sovereignty that more than 1 million Americans have died protecting throughout our history.
That is why so many of the nation’s reporters and their editors refuse to stop their “us vs. them” immigration coverage and instead begin discussing what kind of immigration policy would be best for all Americans and how would we go about enforcing it.
Such thoughts should be uppermost in our minds as we prepare to once again celebrate Veterans Day and express our appreciation for those who wore the uniform even though with each passing day many of us think it fair to ask: Was it worth it?
Dave Gorak
La Valle
