Dear Editor: John Nichol's recent column noting that outgoing House Speaker Paul never really represented Janesville's working families falls into the category of "So, what else is new?"
Does anyone still believe that either political party has any real concerns about the constituents who send politicians to Congress to represent their interests?
Nichols' demand that Ryan apologize to Janesville for dancing to the music of Wall Street is missing a key element: Why no mention that Ryan's "dancing" includes repeated calls for more cheap immigrant labor? Assuming that Nichols is referring to American working families, doesn't the never-ending flood of foreign workers play a role in Ryan's failure to live up to his promises to his constituency?
Dave Gorak, executive director
Midwest Coalition to Reduce Immigration
La Valle
