Dave Gorak: No one is stealing democracy; we're giving it away

Dear Editor: Robert Wade's Dec. 10 letter charging Republicans with "stealing our democracy" is but one more example of how out of touch Americans are with their own political system. I'm an independent voter who places no trust in either the Democrats or Republicans. Nobody is stealing our democracy; we have given it away through our own indifference and apathy.
Dave Gorak
La Valle
