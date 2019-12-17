Dave Gorak: No one is stealing democracy; we're giving it away

Dave Gorak: No one is stealing democracy; we're giving it away

Dear Editor: Robert Wade's Dec. 10 letter charging Republicans with "stealing our democracy" is but one more example of how out of touch Americans are with their own political system. I'm an independent voter who places no trust in either the Democrats or Republicans. Nobody is stealing our democracy; we have given it away through our own indifference and apathy.

Dave Gorak

La Valle

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics